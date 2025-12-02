An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Four people talking.

Volunteer Update

Brig. Gen. Patrick Hamilton, commander of the Texas Domestic Operations Task Force, speaks to volunteers who are providing emergency relief to the victims of Hurricane Harvey in Orange, Texas, Sept. 2, 2017. The Defense Department is conducting Defense Support of Civil Authorities operations in response to the effects of Hurricane Harvey. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Matt Britton

Photo Gallery