Mortar Message

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Roger L. Booker Jr., left, and Sgt. Brandon M. Park observe a target area during a mortar firing range as part of realistic urban training at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Aug. 21, 2017. Booker is a martarman assigned to the Battalion Landing Team 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Park is a section leader. The Marines conducted the training to develop tactics and maintain proficiency in urban environments to prepare for deployment. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tojyea G. Matally