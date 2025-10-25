Takeoff Tilt

Navy Rear Adm. Bill Byrne, commander of Carrier Strike Group 11, departs the USS Princeton on an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter in the Persian Gulf, Aug. 5, 2017. The Princeton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security operations and preserve the free flow of commerce in the region. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kelsey J. Hockenberger