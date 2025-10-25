An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A sailor directs a helicopter during takeoff from a ship in the Arabian Gulf.

Takeoff Tilt

Navy Rear Adm. Bill Byrne, commander of Carrier Strike Group 11, departs the USS Princeton on an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter in the Persian Gulf, Aug. 5, 2017. The Princeton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security operations and preserve the free flow of commerce in the region. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kelsey J. Hockenberger

  • Download: Full Size (1.57 MB)
  • Credit: Petty Officer 3rd Class Kelsey J. Hockenberger VIRIN: 170805-N-VR594-0287C.JPG
Photo Gallery