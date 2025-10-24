An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Soldiers cross a water obstacle at the end of an early morning 10-kilometer ruck march during the 2017 Army Reserve Best Warrior Competition at Fort Bragg, N.C., June 13, 2017. The competition determines the top noncommissioned officer and junior enlisted soldier who will represent the Army Reserve in the Department of the Army Best Warrior Competition later in the year. Army photo by Sgt. David Turner

Wading Warriors

Photo Gallery