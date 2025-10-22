Congratulatory Handshake

Air Force Gen. Paul J. Selva, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, congratulates U.S. Coast Guard Gunner's Mate Second Class Nicholas Ligon on his receipt of the Coast Guard Achievement Medal while visiting the men and women of the Coast Guard’s Telecommunication and Information Systems Command in Alexandria, Va., March 17, 2017. DoD photo by Army Sgt. James K. McCann