Reading Delight

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Saddie Martinez shows pictures from the book she's reading to students during Read Across Department of Defense Education Activity Day at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, March 2, 2017. She also encouraged the students to say “Ka-choo” with her each time she read it. Martinez is a supply warehouse clerk assigned to Marine Wing Headquarters Squadran 1, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, 3rd Marine Expeditionary Force. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Danielle Prentice