Paladin Support

Soldiers fire an M109A6 Paladin from a tactical assembly area at Hamam al-Alil to support the start of the Iraqi security forces' offensive in West Mosul, Iraq, Feb. 19, 2017. More than 60 coalition partners have committed themselves to the goal of eliminating the threat posed by the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria. The soldiers are assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division's 2nd Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Hull