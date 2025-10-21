Armful Farewell

Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Samantha Clark bids farewell to Thai students during a ceremony to mark the completion of a school expansion project as part of Cobra Gold 2017 in Rayong province, Thailand, Feb. 21, 2017. The exercise focused on advancing regional security and ensuring effective responses to regional crises by bringing together a multinational force to address shared goals and security commitments in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. Clark is a hospital corpsman assigned to the 1st Marine Expeditionary Force Headquarters Group. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Markus Castaneda