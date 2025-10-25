Sentry Training

Navy Seaman Raquel Tonge, left, receives training from Petty Officer 2nd Class Diana Fischer during a training course on armed sentry and security reaction aboard the USS Cole in the Gulf of Oman, Jan. 30, 2017. Tonge is a gas turbine systems mechanic fireman and Fischer is a gunner's mate. The ship is supporting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Brianna K. Green