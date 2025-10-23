Icy Endeavor

Air Force Senior Airman Carlos Aleman and Tech. Sgt. Craig Slaten drill a hole in the frozen Tanana River in Fairbanks, Alaska, Dec. 5, 2016. The airmen, both assigned to the 354th Civil Engineer Squadron, drilled in the area to build up the ice and create a stable bridge for transporting equipment and supplies. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cassandra Whitman