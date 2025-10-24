Knot Knowledge

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Diego Fuentes shows Cambodian sailors how to prepare a knot for assembling a Zodiac boat during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training Cambodia 2016 in Sihanoukville, Cambodia, Nov. 1, 2016. The exercises occur among the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps and the armed forces of nine partner nations, including Bangladesh, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Timor-Leste. Navy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin A. Lewis