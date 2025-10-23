Stratotanker Team An Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker taxis down the runway at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 20, 2016, to provide refueling capabilities to Canadian air force CF-18s during Vigilant Shield 2017, a training exercise in the high Arctic. The aircraft is assigned to the 912th Air Refueling Squadron from March Air Force Base, Calif. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Gregory Brook SHARE: Download: Full Size (2.07 MB) Credit: Tech. Sgt. Gregory Brook VIRIN: 161020-F-OH871-187C.JPG Photo Gallery