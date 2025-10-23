Stratotanker Team

An Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker taxis down the runway at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 20, 2016, to provide refueling capabilities to Canadian air force CF-18s during Vigilant Shield 2017, a training exercise in the high Arctic. The aircraft is assigned to the 912th Air Refueling Squadron from March Air Force Base, Calif. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Gregory Brook