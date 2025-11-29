An official website of the United States Government 
Air Force Capt. Jaamal Neal performs preflight checks at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 20, 2016, before taking off to provide refueling capabilities to Canadian CF-18s during Vigilant Shield 2017, a training exercise in the high Arctic. Neal is a KC-135 Stratotanker co-pilot assigned to the 912th Air Refueling Squadron, March Air Force Base, Calif. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Gregory Brook

Vigilant Check

  • Download: Full Size (1.9 MB)
  • Credit: Tech. Sgt. Gregory Brook VIRIN: 161020-F-OH871-067C.JPG
