Marine Corps Cpl. Alec Milejczak, right, shows a Philippine marine how to use an M110 semiautomatic sniper rifle during Philippine Amphibious Landing Exercise 33 at Colonel Ernesto Ravina Air Base, Philippines, Oct. 7, 2016. The annual U.S.-Philippine military bilateral exercise combines amphibious capabilities and live-fire training with humanitarian assistance efforts. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jesula Jeanlouis

Rifle Demo

  • Download: Full Size (1.54 MB)
  • Credit: Lance Cpl. Jesula Jeanlouis VIRIN: 161009-M-DP209-094.JPG
