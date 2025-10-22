An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Air Force Tech. Sgt. Johnathan Silsley adjusts night vision goggles before driving an all-terrain vehicle during Exercise Swift Response 16 at Hohenfels, Germany, June 16, 2016. Silsley is an engineer assistant assigned to the 921st Contingency Response Squadron. More than 5,000 personnel from ten NATO nations participate in the crisis response exercise for multinational airborne forces. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Joseph Swafford

Night Goggles Adjustment

Air Force Tech. Sgt. Johnathan Silsley adjusts night vision goggles before driving an all-terrain vehicle during Exercise Swift Response 16 at Hohenfels, Germany, June 16, 2016. Silsley is an engineer assistant assigned to the 921st Contingency Response Squadron. More than 5,000 personnel from ten NATO nations participate in the crisis response exercise for multinational airborne forces. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Joseph Swafford

  • Download: Full Size (0.74 MB)
  • Credit: Master Sgt. Joseph Swafford VIRIN: 160616-F-QN515-022A.JPG
Photo Gallery