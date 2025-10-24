Destroyer Christening

Sally Monsoor christens the future USS Michael Monsoor, named in honor of her son, Medal of Honor recipient Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael A. Monsoor in Bath, Maine, June 18, 2016. The Michael Monsoor is the second ship in the Zumwalt-class of destroyers and will serve as a multi-mission platform capable of operating as an integral part of naval, joint or combined maritime forces. Navy photo courtesy Bath Iron Works