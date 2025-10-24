An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Sally Monsoor christens the future USS Michael Monsoor, named in honor of her son, Medal of Honor recipient Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael A. Monsoor in Bath, Maine, June 18, 2016. The Michael Monsoor is the second ship in the Zumwalt-class of destroyers and will serve as a multi-mission platform capable of operating as an integral part of naval, joint or combined maritime forces. Navy photo courtesy Bath Iron Works

Destroyer Christening

Sally Monsoor christens the future USS Michael Monsoor, named in honor of her son, Medal of Honor recipient Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael A. Monsoor in Bath, Maine, June 18, 2016. The Michael Monsoor is the second ship in the Zumwalt-class of destroyers and will serve as a multi-mission platform capable of operating as an integral part of naval, joint or combined maritime forces. Navy photo courtesy Bath Iron Works

  • Download: Full Size (1.5 MB)
  • Credit: Navy photo courtesy Bath Iron Works VIRIN: 160618-N-NO101-002A.JPG
Photo Gallery