Guatemala Challenge

Army Spc. Edouard Sur leads in the first component of the Murph Challenge in San Marcos, Guatemala, May 30, 2016, during Beyond the Horizon 2016. The challenge, which honors Navy Lt. Michael Murphy, a Navy SEAL who died risking his life in combat, includes two 1-mile runs, 100 pullups, 200 pushups and 300 bodyweight squats. Sur is a 213th Medical Company combat medic. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Phillip Butterfield