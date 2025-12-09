An official website of the United States Government 
Recruits conduct straight thrusts during a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program Test at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, April 27, 2016. Twenty recruits at a time took the test as instructors evaluated them on hand-to-hand combat techniques, and various movements with knives and rifles. The recruits are assigned to Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Angelica Annastas

Co. C - MCMAP Test

  • Download: Full Size (1.74 MB)
  • Credit: Lance Cpl. Angelica Annastas VIRIN: 160427-M-WQ808-058C.JPG
