Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Air Force Senior Airman Bradley Poirier inspects the intake of an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft during a two-day exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 5, 2016. Poirier is a crew chief assigned to the 35th Maintenance Squadron. Airmen wear protective suits to increase maneuverability and prevent damage to the intake. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordyn Fetter

Falcon Intake

  • Download: Full Size (0.74 MB)
  • Credit: Airman 1st Class Jordyn Fetter VIRIN: 160405-F-KR223-165C.JPG
