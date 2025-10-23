Falcon Intake

Air Force Senior Airman Bradley Poirier inspects the intake of an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft during a two-day exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 5, 2016. Poirier is a crew chief assigned to the 35th Maintenance Squadron. Airmen wear protective suits to increase maneuverability and prevent damage to the intake. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordyn Fetter