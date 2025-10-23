Forward Cover

A sailor provides forward cover during a training exercise in the Atlantic Ocean, March 17, 2016. The sailor is a member of the visit, board, search and seizure team aboard the USS San Jacinto. The guided-missile cruiser is conducting the exercise with the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group to prepare for a future deployment. U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Ryan U. Kledzik