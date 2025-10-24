Rescue Technique

Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Deon Farmer, right, and Navy Seaman Dylan Smith-Boccadoro conduct search-and-rescue training in the Atlantic Ocean, March 3, 2016. Farmer, a boatswain's mate, and Smith-Boccadoro, a ship's serviceman, are assigned to the USNS Spearhead. The Military Sealift Command expeditionary fast transport vessel USNS Spearhead is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the international collaborative capacity-building program Africa Partnership Station. Navy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Amanda Dunford