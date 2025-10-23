An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Navy Ensign Ty Downing demonstrates proper fire hose techniques during a general quarters drill in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, Feb. 9, 2016. Downing is the fire marshal on the Eisenhower, currently underway for the upcoming Board of Inspection and Survey. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class J. Alexander Delgado

Hose Drill

U.S. Navy Ensign Ty Downing demonstrates proper fire hose techniques during a general quarters drill in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, Feb. 9, 2016. Downing is the fire marshal on the Eisenhower, currently underway for the upcoming Board of Inspection and Survey. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class J. Alexander Delgado

  • Download: Full Size (1.79 MB)
  • Credit: Petty Officer 3rd Class J. Alexander Delgado VIRIN: 160208-D-HV319-392.JPG
Photo Gallery