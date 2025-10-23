An official website of the United States Government 
U.S. Navy Seaman Brandon Seymer conducts a bottom sediment and water test aboard the USS Ross in the Black Sea, Dec. 14, 2015. Seymer is a gas turbine systems technician fireman. The Ross is conducting a routine patrol in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support U.S. national security interests in Europe. U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Stumberg

Water Test

  • Download: Full Size (1 MB)
  • Credit: Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Stumberg VIRIN: 151214-N-LP538-248.JPG
