U.S. airmen wave out the back of a C-130H Hercules to the people of Kayangel, Palau, Dec. 11, 2015, during Operation Christmas Drop. Every December, C-130H Hercules aircrews stationed on Yokota Air Base, Japan, execute low-cost, low-altitude humanitarian airdrops to residents of Palau, the Northern Mariana Islands and the Federated States of Micronesia. U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe

Palau Hello

  • Download: Full Size (1 MB)
  • Credit: Yasuo Osakabe VIRIN: 151211-F-PM645-171.JPG
