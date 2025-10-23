Fenty Visit

U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter, center, walks with Afghan Defense Minister Masoom Stanekzai, front left, and U.S. Army Gen. John F. Campbell, right, commander of NATO’s Resolute Support mission and U.S. Forces – Afghanistan, while visiting Forward Operating Base Fenty in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, Dec. 18, 2015. Carter is on a weeklong trip to the Middle East to meet with defense leaders and thank U.S. and coalition troops for their service and sacrifice, especially during the holiday season. U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tony Coronado