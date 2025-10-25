Fueling Notes Checked

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. James Marier performs preflight checks on an aircraft before departing from Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, to refuel F-16 aircraft in support of Operation Inherent Resolve over Southwest Asia, Dec. 1, 2015. Marier is a boom operator assigned to the 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron. U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nathan Lipscomb