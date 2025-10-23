'Turkey Bowl'

U.S. soldiers play U.S. airmen in a friendly "Turkey Bowl" football game on Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, Nov. 26, 2015. The soldiers are assigned to Florida Army National Guard's 1st Battalion, 265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, and the airmen are assigned to Florida Air National Guard's 290th Joint Communications Support Squadron. The Army team won the game 42-35. U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert Cloys