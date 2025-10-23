An official website of the United States Government 
U.S. Navy Seaman Drew Jessup grinds metal from a beam aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, on the Atlantic Ocean, Nov. 24, 2015. The Dwight D. Eisenhower, along with embarked Carrier Air Wing 3, is underway conducting training and evaluation as part of the basic phase of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan. U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Apprentice Casey S. Trietsch

Shooting Sparks

  • Download: Full Size (5.06 MB)
  • Credit: Seaman Apprentice Casey S. Trietsch VIRIN: 151124-D-HV319-025.JPG
