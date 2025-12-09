A Happy Hosing

U.S. Navy Capt. Christopher Bolt reacts to being sprayed with a fire hose aboard the USS Ronald Reagan in celebration of his final arrested landing as the ship’s commanding officer in waters south of Japan, Nov. 22, 2015. The Ronald Reagan and its embarked air wing, Carrier Air Wing 5, provide a combat-ready force to protect and defend the collective maritime interests of the U.S. and its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan McFarlane