An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Air Force Staff Sgt. Justin Gonzalez carries military working dog Rango on Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 18, 2015. Gonzalez is a military working dog handler with the 56th Security Forces Squadron. Military dog handlers train to make sure they can carry both a full ruck sack and their dog in the event of an injury or if the dog becomes too tired to move. U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Hensley

Rango's Ride

Air Force Staff Sgt. Justin Gonzalez carries military working dog Rango on Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 18, 2015. Gonzalez is a military working dog handler with the 56th Security Forces Squadron. Military dog handlers train to make sure they can carry both a full ruck sack and their dog in the event of an injury or if the dog becomes too tired to move. U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Hensley

  • Download: Full Size (0.73 MB)
  • Credit: Airman 1st Class James Hensley VIRIN: 151118-D-HV319-393.JPG
Photo Gallery