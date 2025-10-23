Rango's Ride Air Force Staff Sgt. Justin Gonzalez carries military working dog Rango on Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 18, 2015. Gonzalez is a military working dog handler with the 56th Security Forces Squadron. Military dog handlers train to make sure they can carry both a full ruck sack and their dog in the event of an injury or if the dog becomes too tired to move. U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Hensley SHARE: Download: Full Size (0.73 MB) Credit: Airman 1st Class James Hensley VIRIN: 151118-D-HV319-393.JPG Photo Gallery