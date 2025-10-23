Rango's Ride

Air Force Staff Sgt. Justin Gonzalez carries military working dog Rango on Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 18, 2015. Gonzalez is a military working dog handler with the 56th Security Forces Squadron. Military dog handlers train to make sure they can carry both a full ruck sack and their dog in the event of an injury or if the dog becomes too tired to move. U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Hensley