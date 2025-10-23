Gauge Gaze

U.S. Navy Cmdr. David B. Waidelich checks a fire extinguisher pressure gauge of an E-2C Hawkeye on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan during a change of command ceremony in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 14, 2015. The carrier and its embarked air wing, Carrier Air Wing 5, provide a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of the United States and its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nathan Burke