Monitoring Radar U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Lance Simon monitors a radar console for air and surface contacts in the combat information center aboard the guided missile destroyer USS Stout in the Atlantic Ocean, Nov. 2, 2015. The destroyer is conducting routine training and operations to prepare for its upcoming deployment. U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Edward Guttierrez III SHARE: Download: Full Size (1.2 MB) Credit: Petty Officer 2nd Class Edward Guttierrez III VIRIN: 151102-D-HV319-009.JPG Photo Gallery