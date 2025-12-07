An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Gabriel Machado notifies a jump team of the estimated time of departure during static-line parachute operations and free fall jump training on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Oct. 16, 2015. 1st Recon conducted parachute operations in preparation for future deployments. Machado is an airborne and air delivery specialist with 1st Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division. U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Demetrius Morgan

Recon Jump

Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Gabriel Machado notifies a jump team of the estimated time of departure during static-line parachute operations and free fall jump training on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Oct. 16, 2015. 1st Recon conducted parachute operations in preparation for future deployments. Machado is an airborne and air delivery specialist with 1st Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division. U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Demetrius Morgan

  • Download: Full Size (0.9 MB)
  • Credit: Cpl. Demetrius Morgan VIRIN: 151015-M-HG842-001.JPG
Photo Gallery