Illuminating Flares

Flares from a C-130 Hercules transportation aircraft illuminate the evening sky over U.S. Marines during a fire support coordination exercise to kick off Blue Chromite on a landing zone on Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 21, 2015. Blue Chromite is a large-scale air-ground training exercise designed to build upon the Marine Corps’ sea-borne, rapid-reaction capabilities while maintaining the Corps’ strategic presence in the Pacific. U.S. Marine Corps photo