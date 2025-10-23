An official website of the United States Government 
Army 1st Lt. Demetria N. Elosiebo puts on her gear before entering the cockpit of a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter at Davison Army Airfield, Va., March 15, 2014. Elosiebo is a platoon leader assigned to Company D, Air Ambulance, 1st Battalion, 224th Aviation Regiment. Elosiebo is the first female African-American rotary wing pilot in the D.C. Army National Guard. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mitch Miller

Women's Equality Day

