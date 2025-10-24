Work Participates in Ceremony With Australian, New Zealand Officials at Pentagon

U.S. Deputy Defense Secretary Bob Work hosts a ribbon-cutting ceremony with senior officials from Australia and New Zealand in the Australia, New Zealand and United States Corridor at the Pentagon, April 22, 2015. The corridor honors the security treaty among Australia, New Zealand and the United States. The event also acknowledges Anzac Day, which commemorates the military accomplishments of the Australian and New Zealand forces, and the Battle of Gallipoli.