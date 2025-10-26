Handlers prepare to launch the U.S. Navy MZ-3A manned airship

Handlers prepare to launch the U.S. Navy MZ-3A manned airship for an orientation flight from Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Md., on Nov. 6, 2013. The MZ-3A is assigned to Scientific Development Squadron 1 of the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory Military Support Division. The Navy blimp is an advanced flying laboratory that is being used to evaluate affordable sensor payloads and provide support for related naval research projects.