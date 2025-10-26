The USS Stockdale (DDG 106) flies a 240-foot long homeward bound pennant from its mast

The guided-missile destroyer USS Stockdale (DDG 106) flies a 240-foot long homeward bound pennant from its mast as it steams through the Pacific Ocean on Nov. 5, 2013. The Stockdale is returning to its homeport of San Diego, Calif., after completing an extended deployment to the U.S. 5th, 6th, and 7th Fleet areas of responsibility. Ships that have served on a continuous overseas duty for nine months and are returning to a U.S. homeport fly the homeward bound pennant. The length of the pennant is one foot for each sailor who has served aboard while overseas for more than nine months.