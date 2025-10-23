An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, left, answers a reporter’s question during a joint press conference with New Zealand Minister of Defense Jonathan Coleman in the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., on Oct. 28, 2013. Hagel and Coleman met earlier to discuss national and regional security items of interest to both nations.

Secretary Hagel answers a question during a press conference with New Zealand Minister of Defense Coleman

Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, left, answers a reporter’s question during a joint press conference with New Zealand Minister of Defense Jonathan Coleman in the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., on Oct. 28, 2013. Hagel and Coleman met earlier to discuss national and regional security items of interest to both nations.

Photo Gallery