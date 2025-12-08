Navy airmen polish the canopy of an EA-18G Growler

U.S. Navy Airmen Adam Kelty, left, and Stephen Back polish the canopy of an EA-18G Growler parked on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) as the ship operates in the Gulf of Oman on Oct. 23, 2013. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility to conduct maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. Kelty and Back are assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron 130.