U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer Osvaldo Delacruz, center, directs the pilot of an F/A-18E Super Hornet toward a catapult on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) as the ship conducts flight operations in the South China Sea on Oct. 22, 2013. The Super Hornet is attached to Strike Fighter Squadron 27 as part of the embarked Carrier Air Wing 5.