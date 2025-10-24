U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Enoc Silva uses the tow bar to steer the cart

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Enoc Silva uses the tow bar to steer the cart as they move an F/A-18E Super Hornet engine on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) while the ship operates in the Gulf of Oman on Oct. 20, 2013. The Truman Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility to conduct maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts.