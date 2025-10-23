Seabee Petty Officer 3rd Class Denim Pettit lets a fellow squad member push off his arm during a six-hour endurance course

U.S. Navy Seabee Petty Officer 3rd Class Denim Pettit lets a fellow squad member push off his arm during a six-hour endurance course at the Marine Corps Jungle Warfare Training Center at Camp Gonsalves at Okinawa, Japan, on Sept. 22, 2013. More than 60 Seabees from Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3 are attending the 8-day training course to sustain the battalion’s overall readiness as the Pacific Region’s primary forward-deployed construction battalion.