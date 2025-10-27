Navy Airman Lauren Houk conducts daily inspections on an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter

U.S. Navy Airman Lauren Houk conducts daily inspections on an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) as the ship operates in the Gulf of Oman on Aug. 26, 2013. The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the 5th Fleet area of responsibility to conduct maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. DoD photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Chris Bartlett, U.S. Navy. (Released)