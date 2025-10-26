Soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division ready their gear prior to a mass parachute jump

Soldiers from the U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne Division ready their gear prior to a mass parachute jump from Air Force C-130J Hercules aircraft during a Joint Operation Access exercise at Pope Field, N.C., on June 24, 2013. The exercise designed to prepare airmen and soldiers to respond to worldwide crises and contingencies.