A U.S. Navy X-47B Unmanned Combat Air System makes an arrested landing aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) as the ship conducts flight operations in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Virginia on July 10, 2013. The successful landing marks the first time a tail-less, unmanned autonomous aircraft landed on a modern aircraft carrier.