Sgt. Maj. Angela M. Maness assumes her duties as Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., sergeant major

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Angela M. Maness, right, salutes Col. Christian Cabaniss, left, as she assumes her duties as Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., sergeant major during a ceremony in Washington, D.C., on June 27, 2013. Maness relieved Sgt. Maj. Eric J. Stockton, center, who retired during the ceremony after more than 30 years of service.