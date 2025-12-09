U.S. Navy plane captains run checks on EA-6B Prowlers before flight operations

U.S. Navy plane captains run checks on EA-6B Prowlers before flight operations on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) as the ship operates in the Indian Ocean on June 12, 2013. The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility to conduct maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. The Prowlers are assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron 142.