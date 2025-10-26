Airman Raven Romero gives the thumbs up as he verifies the weight of an F/A-18C Hornet

Airman Raven Romero gives the thumbs up as he verifies the weight of an F/A-18C Hornet before launching from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) during flight operations off the coast of Southern California on June 10, 2013. Knowing the weight of the aircraft allows the steam catapult operators to adjust the pressure needed for the catapult. The Hornet is attached to Strike Fighter Squadron 94.