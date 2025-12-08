An official website of the United States Government 
Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel gets a hug and a question from 5th grade students from John Tyler Elementary School at the Spirit of Service shadow day at the Pentagon on May 10, 2013. The students will participate in various activities throughout the day including Pentagon and Press Briefing Room tours, a luncheon with DoD representatives, and a demonstration by the Pentagon Force Protection Agency. The students were selected by the school's administration for their best behavior.

Secretary Hagel gets a hug and a question from 5th grade students from John Tyler Elementary School

